Here are the Israeli McDonald's menu items you can't get in the US -- the Big America, Onion Rings, and McWings

At Israeli McDonald’s, there are a few menu items you can’t get in the US such as the Big America, Onion Rings, and McWings. While the food is unique, it’s also not as cheap as American McDonald’s. The entire order cost around $30, which included the Big America MEGA size burger, rustic fries, corn sticks, onion rings, and McWings.

