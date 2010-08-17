Former UN Envoy Bolton: Israel May Only Have 8 Days To Attack Iran

Israel only has 8 days left to attack Iran before the assault would impact the Iranian public, according to former U.S. envoy to the UN John Bolton.



Bolton’s main concern is the proximity of the uranium fuel rods to the reactor. He says that once those rods are in or close to the reactor Israel will no longer be able to attack the Bushehr facility as any attack could impact the civilian populace through the spread of radiation, according to the Times of India.

The former envoy thinks the opportunity to attack Iran has passed for Israel, and that it won’t happen in the next 8 days.

