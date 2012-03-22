'Israel ♥ Iran' Campaign Promises 'We Will Never Bomb Your Country'

Photo: Israel Loves Iran

Not every Israeli wants to see a preemptive strike against Iran, it seems. While the Israeli defence minister issued a harsh warning regarding Iran’s nuclear program Monday, an indie marketing campaign has taken off online.Brightly coloured posters reading, “Iranians, we will never bomb your country, We ♥ you” have been spreading like wildfire in social media.



Ronny Edry and his wife Michal Tamir joined forces with Pushpin Mehina, a graphic design preparatory school, to lead the online “Israel Loves Iran” peace campaign.

Edry writes, “We mean you no harm. On the contrary, we want to meet, have some coffee and talk about sports.”

A Facebook page encouraging Israelis and Iranians alike to spread messages of love launched as well.

So while the outlook is bleak in the upper echelons of the Iranian and Israeli governments, as far as Facebook diplomacy goes, things are looking pretty promising.

