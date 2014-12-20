Israel Launches First Airstrike On Hamas Since This Summer

Israel carried out an airstrike on a Hamas site in Gaza early Saturday local time, the Associated Press is reporting.

The Israeli military says it launched the airstrike to retaliate for a rocket launched from Gaza into southern Israel on Friday, according to the AP.

This is Israel’s first strike on Palestinian territory since a 50-day war this summer. Last month, Amnesty International accused Israel of displaying “callous indifference” during that conflict by launching attacks on civilians’ homes.

