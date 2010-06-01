Israel Is The New North Korea, And The Latest Crisis Could Affect The Korean One

The conventional wisdom regarding Israel’s disastrous seizure of a Turkish aid ship bound for Gaza is that regardless of the facts, it’s been an epic PR disaster that perfectly plays into the hands of every Israel critic around the world.



Anyone defending Israel on the facts (like by arguing that the seizure was not intended to be violent, or that the “peace activists” attack soldiers) is totally missing the point.

Fletcher School foreign affairs professor Daniel Drezner has a must-read on the situation, and comes to this startling conclusion:

Indeed, the parallels between Israel and — gulp — North Korea are becoming pretty eerie. True, Israel’s economy is thriving and North Korea’s is not. That said, both countries are diplomatically isolated except for their ties to a great power benefactor. Both countries are pursuing autarkic policies that immiserate millions of people. The majority of the population in both countries seem blithely unaware of what the rest of the world thinks. Both countries face hostile regional environments. Both countries keep getting referred to the United Nations. And, in the past month, the great power benefactor is finding it more and more difficult to defend their behaviour to the rest of the world.

Beyond that, the Israel situation may ultimately intersect with the Korean situation:

The Obama administration has reacted to this incident in remarkably similar ways to China’s reaction to the Cheonan incident — with a call for more information. [Gideon] Rachman wonders if there will be a quid pro quo on Iran and Israel at the Security Council. I wonder if the quid pro quo will involve Jerusalem and Pyongyang.

