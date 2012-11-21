Israel Is Dropping Leaflets Telling Gazans To Evacuate Their Homes And Gather In 'City centre'

Photo: Anderson Cooper

Reports from Gaza have Israel dropping leaflets advising residents to evacuate their homes and, using specific roads, make their way to Gaza City centre, BBC reports.This in the wake of last night’s advisement that anyone leaving their home would be targeted.



The leaflets this evening, though, advise the opposite:

“For your own safety, you are required to immediately evacuate your homes and move toward Gaza City centre.”

The leaflets come on the eve of mainstream media reportage that seems to point at an imminent ceasefire — specifically CNN, which reported that Egypt said Israel will halt aggression within hours.

Egypt, the largest of the Arab states, has been a major player in peace negotiations.

Photo: Nour Samaha via Twitter

