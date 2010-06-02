Here's The Latest On Israel's Ongoing Gaza Flotilla Crisis

The crisis over Israel’s attack on an alleged aid boat bound for blockaded Gaza continues to worsen today, as pressure mounts on the Israeli government to take action.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit out at critics of his country’s blockade of Gaza saying it is a necessary action to prevent weapons entering the territory.

Egypt has opened its border with Gaza, allowing refugees to spill out of Palestine into Egypt. Materials, relief or otherwise, may also be passing freely through the border.

The Guardian reports that Israel also may have sabotaged two other relief boats bound for Gaza, prior to the attack, in an effort to stop them from reaching the shore.

Turkey is the central critic of Israel’s attack on the convoy and its most important regional ally. Their alliance, and regional stability, may come into doubt over this crisis.

Israeli troops claim they only fired on the activists when they were attacked.

This analysis of the attack is one of the best we’ve seen thus far, pointing out that individuals on the ship were prepared for some sort of fight, using slingshots as a defence.

If you are interested in a particularly vocal debate from both sides on the issue, there is a quality one from Al Jazeera which may represent a different set of opinions than U.S. media outlets.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.