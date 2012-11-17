Hamas Rocket Fired Toward Jerusalem Prompts Fierce Israeli Reaction

Israel vowed to intensify its Gaza offensive, dubbed “Operation Pillar of Cloud,” after Hamas fired rockets that landed near both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The rocket fired at Jerusalem—the first since 1970—landed eight miles south of downtown.



Here's the latest:

