WATCH: How the Israel-Gaza border conflict is putting olive farmers in jeopardy

- Violent clashes at the Israel-Gaza border are jeopardizing farmers who make their livings selling olives.
- Olives are a symbol of pride and a staple of the economy in Gaza, making up 19% of the region’s agricultural sector.
- Now, local entrepreneurs are coming up with a way to transform olives into fuel.
