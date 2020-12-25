WATCH: How the Israel-Gaza border conflict is putting olive farmers in jeopardy

Dylan Barth, Yasser Abu Wazna

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider Today
  • Violent clashes at the Israel-Gaza border are jeopardizing farmers who make their livings selling olives.
  • Olives are a symbol of pride and a staple of the economy in Gaza, making up 19% of the region’s agricultural sector.
  • Now, local entrepreneurs are coming up with a way to transform olives into fuel.
