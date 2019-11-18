A former Rugby Australia player said the 6 deaths caused by the country's wildfires were 'God's judgment' for legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion

Getty Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in May.

Israel Folau says the deaths of six people in wildfires across Australia’s east coast are “God’s judgment” for the legalization of same-sex marriage and abortion.

The 30-year-old, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in May for making anti-gay comments on social media, made the claim during a sermon at his local church on Saturday.

“God is speaking to you guys,” he told a crowd at the Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Sydney. “You need to repent and take these laws and turn it back into following what is right by God.”

At least six people have died and more than 300 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales, according to the BBC, but Folau says there is more to come.

“What you see right now, it’s only a little taste of God’s judgment,” he said.

A former Australian rugby player says the deaths of six people in wildfires across Australia's east coast are "God's judgment" for the legalization of same-sex marriage and abortion.

Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in May after saying on social media that “hell awaits” gay people, made the new claim during a sermon at his local church on Saturday.

“God’s word says for a man and a woman to be together, one man and one woman in the covenant of marriage to be together,” the 30-year-old can be seen telling a crowd at the Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Sydney.

“Abortion – it’s now OK to murder and kill unborn children and they deem that to be OK.

“Look how rapid these bush fires, these droughts, all these things have come in a short period of time. Do you think it’s a coincidence or not?

“God is speaking to you guys – Australia, you need to repent and take these laws and turn it back into following what is right by God. What you see right now, it’s only a little taste of God’s judgment.”

The fires in New South Wales have caused the deaths of at least six people and have also destroyed more than 300 homes across the state, according to the BBC.

Numerous firefighters have also been injured, while schools, businesses, and hospitals have also been forced to close as firefighters continue to battle the estimated 85 fires, half of which are out of control, according to CNN.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed Folau over the remarks, which he called “appallingly insensitive.”

“They were appalling comments,” Morrison told 7News Australia.

“He is a free citizen, he can say whatever he likes, but that doesn’t mean he cannot have regard to the grievous offence this would have caused to people whose homes have been burned down and I’m sure to many Christians around Australia for whom that is not their view at all.”

Folau is suing Rugby Australia for his dismissal earlier in the year, seeking 10 million Australian dollars in compensation for what he believes was wrongful discrimination over his religious beliefs, according to the Evening Standard.

