Israel Finally Agrees To Let Juice, Potato Chips, And Cookies Into Blockaded Gaza Strip

Israel has eased the Gaza Strip blockade to allow in many consumer items, including soda, juice, jam, spices, shaving cream, potato chips, cookies and candy.



We think this is a major improvement for a blockade dedicated to immiserating the Gaza residents who elected a Hamas government.

But apparently it isn’t good enough for the UN:

“The international community is united in seeking an urgent and fundamental change in Israel’s policy of blockading Gaza,” said Maxwel Gaylard, the U.N.’s most senior humanitarian official in the Palestinian territories. “A modest expansion of the restrictive list of goods allowed into Gaza falls well short of what is needed. We need a fundamental change and an opening of crossings for commercial goods.”

Thus it seems international pressure and the terrifying standoff in the Middle East will continue.

See Also: The US Air Force Guide To Potential War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.