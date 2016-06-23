Lockheed Martin just unveiled Israel's first F-35

Israel has just made history by unveiling its first F-35.

The unveiling ceremony, which took place in Fort Worth, Texas, was attended by critical players in both the US and Israeli defence cabinets. Of note in attendance were Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Israeli Air Force Brigadier Gen. Tal Kalman.

“Israel is proud to be the first country in the area to receive and operate it,” Liberman said at the unveiling.

“The F-35 is the best aircraft in the world and the choice of all our military leadership at its highest level. It is clear and obvious to us and to the entire region that the new F-35, the Adir, will create real deterrence and enhance our capabilities for a long time,” he added.

According to The Times of Israel, Israel will be the first foreign partner nation to receive the F-35. In total, Israel has bought 33 to date, which are expected to be delivered through 2021. And Israel is expected to purchase more F-35s in the future.

The F-35 is a fifth-generation aircraft that is meant to function as a jack-of-all-trades jet capable of carrying out a full range of missions. However, throughout the aircraft’s development and deployment, it has faced a long string of cost overruns and potential issues.

