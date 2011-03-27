Unknown Attackers Storm The Egypt-Israel Gas Pipeline -- But Their Bombs Don't Go Off

On Sunday morning, unknown attackers stormed a Sinai facility that transmits natural gas exports to Israel and Jordan, security officials to Ahram Online. Explosives planted by the attackers, however, failed to detonate.



“They failed to detonate the bombs and fled the scene. Even the security guard was missing when police arrived,” he said, adding police officers managed to remove the explosives.

Last month an attack on the pipeline stopped exports to Israel for several weeks. Egypt’s generous gas deal with Israel with unpopular with many people, including the new military regime, which has sued to renegotiate pricing.

