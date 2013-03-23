Israel Botches A Chance To Upset Portugal In World Cup Qualifying, Allows Sloppy Goal With 90 Seconds Left

Underdog Israel blew a golden opportunity to beat Portugal in World Cup qualifying today in Tel Aviv.



The game finished in a 3-3 tie, but Israel had a commanding 3-1 lead with 70 minutes left.

In the 92nd minute, Portugal was down 3-2 when they lobbed a cross into the box. After a mad scramble in the box where Israel was unable to clear the ball, Fabio Coentrao tapped it home to secure the tie.

The two countries are now tied in their qualifying group.

