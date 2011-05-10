Israel Commits $1 Billion To Its "Iron Dome" Missile defence System

Photo: US Army via flickr

Following a successful deployment against a rash of rocket fire in early April, Israel is investing $1 billion in the development and production of batteries for its Iron Dome interception system.According to defence News, Israeli Major General Udi Shani said five countries are interested in the technology, but warned its capability must be kept in perspective.



We have [accomplished] a significant achievement in reaching operational capacity sooner than expected, but this is not a system that can ensure the interception of every rocket in every situation.

On top of the $1 billion, the systems developers, Haifa-based Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, will also receive $205 million from the United States. The period of time over which this investment will be spread is not clear.

The first of its kind, the system targets artillery shells as well as rockets, and was successfully deployed in two separate rocket attacks fired from Gaza last month.

Iron Dome is the localised portion of a three-tier protection system along with Arrow, which covers long-range ballistic missiles — and David’s Sling, medium-range missiles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.