WATCH: Dramatic Raw Footage From The Aftermath Of The Israel Bus Bombing

A bus bomb rocked west Jerusalem Wednesday morning ET, killing at least two dozen and injuring many more.



The Associated Press released a video showing a minute of raw footage from soon after the blast.

The clip shows the insanity on the scene, with policeman, citizens, and military personnel running as sirens blare in the background.

At one point, a distraught woman on her mobile phone walks through the field of vision while she covers her eyes with her hand.

The AP also shows the gaping hole in the bus while police officers move bystanders away from the scene.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.