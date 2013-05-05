Israel Bombs Syria For The Second Time In Three Days [VIDEO]





Israeli warplanes bombed targets in Damascus early on Sunday morning local time. This marks the second confirmed attack in three days, not to mention several unconfirmed attacks in recent months.

Syrian state TV claimed that a military research centre was destroyed in the attack. Syria called the attack a declaration of war by Israel.

Sources tell Reuters and the AP, however, that the target was a shipment of Fateh-110 missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has made clear that it will take aggressive action to prevent major weapons transfers to militant groups.

