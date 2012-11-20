Israel Bombs Media Tower In Gaza Again

Photo: Flickr/@pdanahar

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Monday hit a media building for the second straight day, Paul Danahar of BBC reports. The attack targeted and killed Ramez Harb, the Head of Media for Saraya El Quds armed wing of the Gazan group Islamic Jihad.



Most journalists left the Sharouk building after two strikes yesterday, but several people were injured in three rapid strikes today.

Al-Arabiya—who first reported on the optimism for a ceasefire agreement being reached today—and other media were reportedly still in the building when it was hit.

Yesterday Israel tweeted that the targets included “a communications facility” but later said it was a Hamas “communications antenna.”

This is what it sounded like going passed Jon Donnison of BBC:



Two media buildings hit yesterday housed offices of Hamas TV as well as international outlets such as Britain’s Sky News and Independent Television Network. The IDF tweeted advice to reporters in Gaza, saying that they should “stay away from Hamas positions and operatives.”

Today Israel restated their position that “anything associated with Hamas is a legitimate target,” which means that international journalists are in a serious danger zone as long as air strikes continue.

Another huge bomb has landed about a kilometer from our bureau in #Gaza — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) November 19, 2012

