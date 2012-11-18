Israel Bombs Media Buildings In Gaza

A building targeted by Israel Sunday.

Photo: via AP

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza early Sunday morning wounded at least eight journalists, Agence France-Presse reports.The Israel defence Forces (IDF) tweeted that the targets included “a communications facility” but later said it was a Hamas “communications antenna.”



BBC reports that the two media buildings hit housed offices of Hamas TV as well as Sky News and Independent Television Network.

Russia Today reports that an initial Israeli strike on the building prompted the journalists to evacuate. Two more hits followed. Six reporters received minor to moderate injuries—one lost a leg—while local Italian, German, Lebanese and Kuwaiti media outlets were damaged.

The IDF then tweeted that all the targets were “positively identified by precise intelligence over the course of months.”

This from BBC International Editor Jon Williams over Twitter:

#Israel‘s Foreign Press Association asking why 2 buildings housing journalists hit in #Gaza when IDF says targets “carefully chosen”. — Jon Williams(@WilliamsJon) November 18, 2012

Sunday is the fifth day of Israel’s offensive against Gaza. The IDF has targeted more than 900 sites and nearly 500 rockets from Gaza have landed in Israel since Wednesday afternoon.

At least 48 Palestinians have been killed and more than 400 wounded while three Israelis have been killed and more than 50 wounded in Operation Pillar of Cloud.

SEE ALSO: Hamas Rocket Fired Toward Jerusalem Prompts Fierce Israeli Reaction >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.