Israel Air Strikes Hit Hamas Prime Minister's Headquarters

Soldiers deploy along Gaza’s border after Israel’s cabinet authorised the mobilisation of up to 75,000 reservists, preparing the ground for a possible ground invasion, as air force strikes continue to bombard the coastal enclave.



Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with more than 180 air strikes early Saturday, the military said, widening a blistering assault on militant operations to include the prime minister’s headquarters, a police compound and a vast network of smuggling tunnels.

Six people, including five militants, were killed and dozens were wounded in the various attacks Saturday, a Gaza health official said.

In all, 35 Palestinians, including 13 civilians, and three Israeli civilians have been killed since the Israeli operation began.

The Israeli military moved tanks and armoured vehicles to positions along the border with Gaza, signalling a ground invasion could be imminent.

The Israeli Cabinet met on Friday and approved the drafting of 75-thousand reservists.

Militants in Gaza, undaunted by the heavy damage sustained from Israeli air strikes, have unleashed some 500 rockets against the Jewish state, including new, longer-range weapons turned for the first time this week against Jerusalem and Israel’s Tel Aviv heartland.

