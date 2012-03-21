Israel Bans Fashion Models Who Don't Meet UN Body Weight Standards

Amanda hendrick for Drop Dead Clothing.

Everybody complains about unrealistically thin models in fashion ads, but now Israel is doing something about it. A new law passed late Monday will force advertisers to produce medical reports on models showing they are within healthy lower weight limits, and disclose to consumers if a model’s appearance has been Photoshopped to make her look thinner.The AP reports:



The new law requires models to produce a medical report dating back no more than three months at every shoot that will be used on the Israeli market, stating that they are not malnourished by World Health organisation standards.

The U.N. agency uses a standard known as the body mass index – calculated by factors of weight and height – to determine malnutrition. WHO says a body mass index below 18.5 is indicative of malnutrition, said Adato, a gynecologist.

According to that standard, a woman 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 meters) tall should weigh no less than 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Ads must also carry a disclaimer if the model has been digitally altered. The law has a narrow reach: Foreign publishers are not covered by the new rules, and there are only about 300 professional models in Israel.

Prediction: We’ll see an exodus of Israeli models into the European and American ad world.

