Israel Asks Steve Jobs To Remove "Violent" Pro-Palestinian App

The Israeli government sent an e-mail yesterday to Steve Jobs asking him to remove an app called “ThirdIntifada” from the Apple store, saying it glorifies violence against the state of Israel.The creation of a Dubai-based company, “ThirdIntifada” organizes articles, photos, and other web-based content critical of Israel, and informs users of upcoming anti-Israel protests, according to News24.



“One can easily see that this is in fact anti-Israel and anti-Zionist,” wrote Public Affairs Minister Yuli Edelstein in the e-mail. “Furthermore, as is implied by its name, the application calls for an uprising against the State of Israel.”

The name “ThirdIntifada” references a future uprising against the state of Israel, after the First Intifada in 1987 and the second in 2000.

Israel successfully convinced Mark Zuckerberg to remove a similar page from Facebook a few months ago, though many similar pages—including one associated with the “ThirdIntifada” app—remain active.

While Edelstein said he is hopeful Apple will take the Arab-language app down, the rules remain unclear, CBS reports:

“Apple’s guidelines for developers say that applications ‘containing references or commentary about a religious, cultural or ethnic group that are defamatory, offensive, mean-spirited or likely to expose the targeted group to harm or violence will be rejected.’ The guidelines also reject depictions of weapons that encourage ‘illegal or reckless’ use.”

