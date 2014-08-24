Egypt: End This Fight Now

Associated Press Palestinian relatives weep during the funeral of Ibrahim Hamad, an Islamic Jihad militant, at his family house during his funeral in Rafah refugee Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, Aug. 22, 2014. Hamad was killed in an Israeli strike while riding a motorcycle

After weeks of brutal and deadly fighting in Gaza, Egypt wants an end.

Saturday the country called on Israel and Palestinians to accept an indefinite ceasefire. They also want to open up talks once again in Cairo to end the battle in Gaza altogether.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also called for peace talks to resume Saturday.

In the latest violence five people, including two children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza. Other strikes killed three more Palestinians.

The Israeli military said it bombed about 20 targets across the Hamas-dominated strip, including rocket launchers and weapon caches. It said Gaza militants had fired more than 20 rockets at Israel and no Israeli casualties were reported.

Indirect talks between the sides, brokered by Egypt, collapsed on Tuesday after rockets were fired from Gazaduring a ceasefire and Israel responded with air strikes.

The Israeli military said Palestinian gunmen had fired almost 500 rockets at Israel since the talks broke down and Gaza health officials said 65 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli air strikes since then.

Abbas called on Saturday for both parties to return to the negotiations which aim to end the six-week-old conflict and seal a deal that would open the way for reconstruction aid to flow into the Gaza territory of 1.8 million people where thousands of homes have been destroyed.

“My main goal is for the truce talks to resume in Egypt as soon as possible to avoid more casualties,” he told a news conference after meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Palestinian health officials say 2,079 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in the small, densely populated coastal enclave since July 8, when Israel launched an offensive with the declared aim of ending rocket fire into its territory.

Saturday’s violence came a day after a four-year-old Israeli boy was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to threaten to escalate the fight against Hamas, vowing the group would “pay a heavy price”.

The boy was the first Israeli child to have died in the conflict, bringing to four the number of civilians killed inIsrael. Sixty-four Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

The Israeli military had said on Friday the mortar was fired from a school serving as a U.N. shelter, but later retracted that statement, saying the shelter was run by Hamas.

EXECUTIONS

On Friday Hamas-led gunmen in Gaza executed 18 Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel. TheIndependent Commission for Human Rights, a Palestinian rights group, said there were two women among those killed.

Masked militants dressed in black executed seven suspected collaborators, shooting the hooded and bound victims in a busy square outside a mosque. The deaths followed the killing of 11 alleged informers at an abandoned police station.

The crackdown on suspected collaborators followed the killing of three of Hamas’s most senior military commanders in an Israeli air strike on Thursday, an attack that required precise on-the-ground intelligence on their whereabouts.

On Friday, Israel’s military spokesman Brig. Gen. Motti Almoz warned Palestinians near weapons stockpiles inGaza to leave their homes. “We are intensifying our attacks,” he said, adding that Israel was “preparing for possible ground action”.

Israel pulled ground forces out of Gaza more than two weeks ago after saying it had destroyed a network ofHamas tunnels used for cross-border ambushes. But Netanyahu last week granted provisional approval for the call-up of 10,000 army reservists, signalling the possibility of heightened military action.

Israeli attacks have devastated many areas in the impoverished Gaza Strip. The United Nations says about 400,000 Gazans have been displaced and more than 400 children killed in the longest and deadliest violence between Israel and the Palestinians since the second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, a decade ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.