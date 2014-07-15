Hamas Rejects Cease-Fire Moments After Israel Accepts Truce

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas rejected an Egyptian proposal for a cease-fire with Israel moments after Israel’s security cabinet accepted the proposal, hoping to end a week of conflict with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip that has killed 185 Palestinians and exposed millions of Israelis to Hamas rocket fire.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Cabinet met on Tuesday morning and accepted the proposal, which calls for a cease-fire to begin within 12 hours of “unconditional acceptance” by the sides, followed by the opening of Gaza’s border crossings and talks in Cairo within two days.

Moment later, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri, told The Associated Press that “this proposal is not acceptable.”

Israel launched the offensive last Tuesday, saying it was responding to weeks of rocket fire out of the Hamas-ruled territory.

