Internet Providers Are Trying To Protect The Privacy Of People Accused Of Illegally Downloading Porn

Getty ImagesFour major Internet service providers are fighting to protect the identities of 1,058 people accused of illegally downloading porn, Forbes reports.



Porn studio AF Holdings is suing those people (now only known by their ISP addresses) for allegedly downloading its pornos on Bit Torrent.

Last year, a judge ordered Verizon, AT&T, Bright House, and Cox are to reveal the identities of the illegal downloaders. Now the ISP providers are fighting that order, arguing unsecure Internet connections make it impossible to know who actually downloaded the porn.

AF is represented by Prenda Law, which has been accused of coercing potentially innocent people to pay money to settle copyright suits or else be outed as illegal downloaders.

The ISPs say the judge’s recent decision to force them to reveal the identities of alleged illegal downloaders could pave the way for “coercive and unjust settlements,” Forbes reported.

A different judge slammed Prenda Law last week for its aggressive litigation tactics against individuals with few resources. “Copyright laws originally designed to compensate starving artists allow starving attorneys in this electronic-media era to plunder the citizenry,” District Judge Otis Wright wrote.

