You and your friends could spend the night in a neighbourhood filled with off-grid Earthships

Ricardo DeAratanha/Getty Images The Phoenix Earthship is one of the most popular Earthships available to rent on Airbnb.

The Greater World Community, a neighbourhood in Taos, New Mexico, is filled with off-grid homes known as Earthships.

The community includes about a dozen eco-friendly houses that are available to rent through Airbnb.

Many of the homes are equipped with greenhouses and have big windows that showcase stunning desert sunsets.

The homes, which use solar energy and rainwater, are available to rent from $US95 to $US245 a night at the time of writing.

When a visitor wakes up to glittering light coming through the windows and a view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Taos, New Mexico, it might be hard to imagine that they have just slept in a house made of trash.

The homes, called Earthships, are built from recycled bottles, cans, and old tires. There’s a community of more than 100 of the eco-friendly dwellings located in the desert of Taos.

The Earthship design was created by Michael Reynolds in the 1970s with the goal of providing people with a more sustainable way to live. The structures are off-grid and autonomous; solar panels on the buildings collect energy from the wind, and the homes have the ability to collect rainwater. They’re also equipped with greywater systems, which let people filter and reuse water for bathing and agriculture.

While hundreds of people live this life day-to-day, about a dozen Earthships in the community of Taos are available for short-term rentals through Airbnb. The listings include plenty of space to isolate, and the views are otherworldly.

Take a look inside some of the Earthships available for rental.

Editor’s note: Airbnb has made an Enhanced Cleaning Protocol available in 75 countries, which ensures hosts’ properties meet guidelines for cleaning and sanitization. Airbnb has also published a list of COVID-19-related safety and social-distancing recommendations for hosts and guests.

One Earthship available to rent on Airbnb is the Phoenix Earthship, which has a spacious garden and stunning views.

Phoenix Earthship/Airbnb The Earthship relies on solar power, and the outdoor area includes a garden and fire pit.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home can sleep up to four people and costs $US245 a night.

Phoenix Earthship/Airbnb The windows help warm and cool the home during different seasons.

The traditional Earthship design includes large windows where plants, vegetables, and fruits can be grown, creating a lush environment in the middle of the desert.

Phoenix Earthship/Airbnb Inside, guests will find banana trees, grapevines, birds, turtles, and a fish pond, according to the listing.

At night, the Phoenix Earthship is illuminated, and the surrounding desert showcases a starry night sky.

Phoenix Earthship/Airbnb The home has a glow-in-the-dark effect.

You can also opt for this one-bedroom Earthship, which is big enough for two people and costs $US100 per night.

Newest Simple Survival Earthship Studio/Airbnb The colourful building stands out amid the desert landscape.

It’s one of the newest Earthships in Taos and is filled with vibrant colours.

Newest Simple Survival Earthship Studio/Airbnb The hallway serves as a vegetable garden for guests.

The master bedroom has beautiful arches looking into the home’s atrium.

Newest Simple Survival Earthship Studio/Airbnb The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is a cosy getaway.

There’s also the nearby Lemuria Earthship, which can accommodate up to four guests.

Lemuria Earthship/Airbnb The Earthship design helps moderate the building’s temperature.

At $US169 a night, visitors can stay in the cosy home and take a tour of the neighbourhood, which is also included in the rental price.

Lemuria Earthship/Airbnb The one-bedroom home can accommodate four guests.

The Earthship is filled with comfy leather couches and cosy furnishings.

Lemuria Earthship/Airbnb The home grows its own fruits and vegetables and captures rainwater.

Although the homes are off-grid, they are filled with modern amenities, like Wi-Fi, hot water, and televisions.

Lemuria Earthship/Airbnb Solar energy fuels the Lemuria Earthship.

You could also opt for the Taos Earthship Studio 2, which lets guests enjoy breathtaking mountain views.

Taos Earthship Studio 2/Airbnb The listing advertises great views of the Milky Way at night.

The home is listed for $US95 a night and can host two people.

Taos Earthship Studio 2/Airbnb The surrounding desert is open for visitors to explore.

The modern Earthship has a bright interior and tons of natural light.

Taos Earthship Studio 2/Airbnb The home has a queen-sized bed and cosy furnishings.

Visitors who like a more eclectic style might consider staying at the Oddhouse Taos Earthship.

Taos Earthship: Oddhouse/Airbnb The host has added colourful mosaics throughout the home.

The home’s massive windows seamlessly connect the indoors and outdoors, allowing visitors to enjoy New Mexico’s breathtaking sunsets.

Taos Earthship: Oddhouse/Airbnb The desert is an ideal location for sunsets and starry nights.

The colourful, one-bedroom home can house up to three guests for $US165 a night.

Taos Earthship: Oddhouse/Airbnb The home is painted with accents in bright orange, green, and red.

The bedroom has curved walls and windows that look out to the mountains.

Taos Earthship: Oddhouse/Airbnb Guests can wake up to New Mexico’s sunrise.

The Taos Earthship: Modern + Mesa is a two-bedroom home that features unique architecture.

Taos Earthship: Modern + Mesa/Airbnb Inside, the windows have shades that block the sunlight.

As the sun sets, the curved bathroom illuminates the entire home.

Taos Earthship: Modern + Mesa/Airbnb The Earthship took the host eight years to build.

The home can be rented for $US145 a night and accommodates two guests.

Taos Earthship: Modern + Mesa/Airbnb The home has an airy kitchen, living area, and bedroom.

There’s also the Picuris Earthship, which has an on-property greenhouse and amazing mountain views.

Picuris – Newest Global Model Earthship/Airbnb The home sits on its own isolated plot of land.

The home is $US210 per night and can accommodate up to six guests in its two bedrooms.

Picuris – Newest Global Model Earthship/Airbnb The Airbnb has two bedrooms and a pull-out couch.

The large kitchen and spacious living room make this Earthship ideal for a family.

Picuris – Newest Global Model Earthship/Airbnb The home has stained glass details and big windows that let in natural light.

