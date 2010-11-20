Isn't It Obvious Now What's Happening In Gold And Silver?

Probably in large part due to the ETFs, gold and silver are basically high-beta stocks.



When the market goes up, gold and silver go up more.

When the market goes down, gold and silver go down more.

Yesterday we pointed out how amazingly the Silver ETF (SLV) tracked Apple, another high-beta name.

And of course today, both are down by more than the overall market.

