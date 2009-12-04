Surprise! The U.S. Services Sector Is Contracting Again

Last month’s slight down-tick in the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) services index has turned into something more substantial — falling to 48.7. This is well below the expected value of 51.5 and means it has now dropped two months in a row.



Moreover it has broken the key 50-level, indicating a contraction in services during November.

Looking at the detail a bit further, particular weakness came from the Business Activity and Order Backlog components of the index:

Read more details via the full release here.

