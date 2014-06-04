NON-MANUFACTURING DATA BEATS

The Institute for Supply Management said its survey of non-manufacturing data climbed to 56.3.

Consensus was for a slight increase to 55.5, from 55.2.

Headline and employment indices were each up 1.1 pointS, to 56.3 and 52.4, respectively. New orders were up 2.3 points to 60.5.

Here are ISM’s one-sentence snapshots from various industries about how business has been faring:

We doubt there’ll be a repeat from Monday’s debacle involving ISM’S release of manufacturing data, which it had to revise twice.

But we’ll be on the look out for any irregularities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.