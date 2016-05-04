Here comes Markit services PMI ...

At 9:45 a.m. ET, Markit Economics will release its final reading on the US services sector during April.

The consensus forecast is for a purchasing manager’s index (PMI) of 52.1, matching the flash reading released last week.

Then at 10 a.m., the Institute of Supply Management will publish its non-manufacturing index. That’s expected to improve to 54.8 from 54.5.

Services make up 80% of the US economy, and so these numbers will offer some insight into how healthy the bigger picture is right now.

“Regional services surveys suggest ISM non-manufacturing will remain robust in the mid-50s,” wrote RBC’s Tom Porcelli. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Refresh this page for the latest as the data are released.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.