Here Comes ISM Services ...

Heads up! We are minutes away from the release of ISM’s non-manufacturing activity index for the month of March.
The index is expected to moderate slightly to 55.5 from last month’s 56.0 reading.
Any index reading above 50 indicates expansion, so a reading of 55.5 would indicate a slowing but still robust pace of expansion in the American services sector.
We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.