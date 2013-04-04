Here Comes ISM Services ...

Heads up! We are minutes away from the release of ISM’s non-manufacturing activity index for the month of March.



The index is expected to moderate slightly to 55.5 from last month’s 56.0 reading.

Any index reading above 50 indicates expansion, so a reading of 55.5 would indicate a slowing but still robust pace of expansion in the American services sector.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET.

