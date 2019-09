By Peter Hilton on flickr



Headline number: 57.1Expectations: 55.7

Analysis: Last month, the ISM non-manufacturing number came in higher than expected, at 55. That was the highest reading in 6 months.

Now we’ve beaten that, so things continue to look good, particularly when considering this morning’s positive jobs number.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.