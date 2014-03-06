AMERICAN SERVICE-SECTOR HIRING GOES NEGATIVE

The results of the Institute for Supply Management’s monthly survey of American services-sector firms are out.

The report’s headline index fell to 51.6 from January’s 54.0 reading, missing economists’ consensus estimate of 53.5.

The closely-watched employment sub-index fell to 47.5 from January’s 56.4 reading, indicative of a contraction in services-sector hiring over the past month.

A full breakdown of the report’s various sub-components is displayed in table 1.

Below are selected comments from respondents to the ISM survey:

“Steady — trending slightly lower.” (Finance & Insurance)

“Economy still plugging along, but at a very slow rate of growth.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

“The Affordable Care Act is creating significant financial uncertainty to healthcare organisations. With little warning, the negative impact on revenue has been unprecedented.” (Health Care & Social Assistance)

“Passage of the federal budget and subsequent funding appropriations are allowing government agencies to start spending funds on planned new projects.” (Public Administration)

“Oil prices continue creeping upwards along with chemicals.” (Utilities)

“Cold winter weather has had a major affect on us when compared to year-over-year.” (Wholesale Trade)

“Winter weather is slowing down our projects; it should only be until April.” (Construction)

