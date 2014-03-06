AMERICAN SERVICE-SECTOR HIRING GOES NEGATIVE

ISMTable 1.
The results of the Institute for Supply Management’s monthly survey of American services-sector firms are out.
The report’s headline index fell to 51.6 from January’s 54.0 reading, missing economists’ consensus estimate of 53.5.
The closely-watched employment sub-index fell to 47.5 from January’s 56.4 reading, indicative of a contraction in services-sector hiring over the past month.
A full breakdown of the report’s various sub-components is displayed in table 1.
Below are selected comments from respondents to the ISM survey:
- “Steady — trending slightly lower.” (Finance & Insurance)
- “Economy still plugging along, but at a very slow rate of growth.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)
- “The Affordable Care Act is creating significant financial uncertainty to healthcare organisations. With little warning, the negative impact on revenue has been unprecedented.” (Health Care & Social Assistance)
- “Passage of the federal budget and subsequent funding appropriations are allowing government agencies to start spending funds on planned new projects.” (Public Administration)
- “Oil prices continue creeping upwards along with chemicals.” (Utilities)
- “Cold winter weather has had a major affect on us when compared to year-over-year.” (Wholesale Trade)
- “Winter weather is slowing down our projects; it should only be until April.” (Construction)
