AMERICAN SERVICES SECTOR UNEXPECTEDLY ACCELERATES

The results of the Institute for Supply Management’s October non-manufacturing survey are out.

The headline gauge rose to 55.4 from September’s 54.4 reading, defying expectations for a drop to 54.0.

The number suggests an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in the American services sector in October.

The employment sub-index rose to 56.2 from September’s 52.7 reading, suggesting an acceleration in the pace of hiring as well.

A complete breakdown of the report’s sub-indices is shown at right.

Below, from the release, is what respondents to the survey were saying in October:

“Sales continue to increase slightly over the same period last year.” (Public Administration)

“We experienced an increase in the level of interest in our services, job awards and professional services placements.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

“Signs of improvement and stability are encouraging; however, the political environment and the cost of ObamaCare are causing a retrenching as costs escalate and margins shrink.” (Retail Trade)

“Economy continues to be a challenge with consumer fear as a result of the government partial shutdown.” (Accommodation & Food Services)

“Economic conditions continue to improve slowly in spite of government policy. Housing continues to lead.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)

“Business activities are stable compared to previous month.” (Finance & Insurance)

