Here comes Markit services PMI ...

Two key readings on the US services sector during March are about to be released.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, Markit Economics’ services purchasing manager’s index is forecast to come in at 51.2, up from a prior reading of 51, according to Bloomberg.

And then at the top of the hour, ISM’s non-manufacturing report is expected to show improvement, with the index climbing to 54.2 from 53.4.

“This would suggest modest acceleration in growth,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote in a preview. “The services sector has remained resilient amid increased uncertainty and weakness on the goods side of the economy. With manufacturing now looking better, the ISM nonmanufacturing index should also benefit.”

We'll have the latest on the two readings as they cross, so refresh this page for updates.

