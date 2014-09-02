ISM Manufacturing At Highest Since March 2011

ISM’s manufacturing index is at its highest level since March 2011.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing report for August came in at 59.0, up from 57.1 in July.

Expectations were for the reading to come in at 57.0, down from 57.1 in July.

The report’s prices paid index fell slightly against July, to 58.0 from 59.5, while the new orders index rose to 66.7 from 63.4 in July.

Additionally, the new orders index came in at its highest level since April 2004.

Via ISM, here’s a snapshot of what the survey’s respondents are saying.

Here’s the full table from ISM showing the report’s components.

