HERE COMES ISM MANUFACTURING...

Workers build a Ford Focus on the assembly line at Ford Motor Co.’s Wayne Michigan Assembly Plant.

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of ISM’s monthly manufacturing report – which gives some insight into trends in the American manufacturing sector – due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index rose to 51.0 from 50.7 in April. Any reading above 50 on the index indicates expansionary conditions.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET.

