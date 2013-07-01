HERE COMES ISM MANUFACTURING...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of ISM’s June report on U.S. manufacturing, due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index advanced to 50.5 in June from 49.5 in May, suggesting a turnaround in American manufacturing last month.

(Any reading below 50 on the index indicates contraction, while any number above 50 indicates expansion.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET.

