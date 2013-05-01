HERE COMES ISM MANUFACTURING ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the key economic data release of the day: ISM’s monthly manufacturing report, due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index will decline to 50.5 from last month’s 51.3 reading, indicating a decleration in the growth of American manufacturing in April.

Earlier this morning, Markit’s U.S. manufacturing PMI survey indicated similar results.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.