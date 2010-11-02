Think The ISM Was Great? Listen To What Manufacturers Are Saying About The Currency War

This morning’s ISM report for October came in very strong, but check out some of the anecdotal comments from survey respondents:
- “The dollar is weakening again, which is resulting in higher costs for our materials we purchase overseas. It is hurting our profit margins.” (Transportation Equipment)
- “Business slowing down but still double digit over last year.” (Chemical Products)
- “Currency continues to wreak havoc with commodity pricing.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)
- “Customers remain cautious, placing orders at the last minute, making supply planning a challenge.” (Machinery)
- “Our customer base — auto manufacturers — is expanding capacity and making major capital investments.” (Fabricated Metal Products)
Meanwhile, here’s a breakdown by industry:
Photo: ISM
