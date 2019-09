The ISM index and construction spending both topped estimates.



ISM was 50.2 (vs. estimate of 48.6 and up from 49.6 in May). Any ISM number above 50 represents expansion in manufacturing activity.

Construction spending declined -0.4% (versus -0.6% estimate, down from a revised -0.1% in April)

Graph courtesy Briefing.com

