U.S. Manufacturing Expands For The Fourth Month In A Row

The November manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply Chain Management (ISM) showed a continued U.S. manufactuing expansion.



ISM: “The manufacturing sector grew for the fourth consecutive month in November. While the rate of growth slowed when compared to October, the signs are still encouraging for continuing growth as both new orders and production are still at very positive levels, and the Prices Index fell 10 points, signaling less inflationary pressure on manufacturers’ costs. Overall, the recovery in manufacturing is continuing, but many are still struggling based on their comments.”

See the full release here.

—

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING …

“Becoming concerned about the value of the U.S. dollar.” (Apparel, Leather & Allied Products)

“Low value of the dollar driving commodity costs higher.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“Demand from automotive manufacturers remains strong and building.” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“Capital construction seems to be picking up, and we are seeing more jobs that are bid out.” (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)

“Steady increase in business.” (Primary Metals)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.