iSlate or just uWish?

I find it remarkable that the latest tablet buzz so closely echoes the run-up to the iPhone. Call it déjà vu all over again.

First, while many people were expecting a phone from Apple, and most folks had anticipated the iPhone name, almost all the rumoured and predicted details of the phone were wrong. It’s human nature: we tend to try and take the known and fit it into the unknown. That’s why so many early iPhone mockups tended to look like an iPod nano with a dialer and perhaps some sort of Front Row UI to make it all work.



