12 islands you can buy right now

If you want to join the ranks of billionaires like Richard Branson, the Barclay brothers, and media mogul John Malone, then you need to get your own private island.
Luckily, there are many islands on the market for under $1 million, which means your dream of having a completely private vacation spot — far from the noise of today’s news cylce — could become a reality. Prices vary greatly based on where they’re located, whether homes have already been built on the property, and how many acres are available.
Ahead, see 12 of our favourite islands that are currently for sale via Private Islands Inc.
Wild Cane Key island, off the coast of Bastimento in Central America, is listed for $360,000. The island is a total of 3.4 acres with multiple building spots available on the land. It's most easily accessed by helicopter.
The Swains Cay Andros Private Island is in the Bahamas and offers a two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow on its 2.2 acres of land. It's going for $525,000.
Nukudrau Island is near Fiji in the South Pacific. The 46 acres of land are surrounded by clear waters ideal for snorkelling, diving, and fishing. Price is available upon request.
Lovango Cay is a five-acre island within the US Virgin Islands, and it's just a 10-minute helicopter ride away from St. Thomas' Cyril E. King Airport. Price is available upon request.
Cayo Iguana is a private island off the coast of Nicaragua. The five-acre island is listed for $750,000 and includes a large three-bedroom, two-bathroom house.
The Mavuva Island Lots are located on a 42-acre island near Fiji. The lots run between $75,000 and $125,000.
Enjoy fishing, snorkelling, kayaking, kite-sailing, and scuba diving off the coast of this 1.4-acre island near Belize. It's currently listed for $225,000.
For $297,000, you can purchase this 1.81-acre island off the coast of Alaska. On it are several potential building sites and places to build a dock. It's perfect for those who love to fish for shrimp, crab, and clam.
The 1.4-acre Deadman Caye, located off the coast of Belize, is guarded from the waves by the surrounding coral reef. Here you'll have access to some of the best spots for bone fishing, and it's on the market for $299,000.
Tahifehifa Island is near the island group of Tonga in the South Pacific. At 1.09 acres, this island is listed for $311,623, and it has a beautiful white-sand beach.
Pink Pearl Island is 2.5 acres of land off the coast of Nicaragua. On the market for $500,000, this island's listing includes a house in the middle of the island.
If you're looking to splurge a bit more, consider the $11.5 million East Sister Rock Island. Located in the Florida Keys, this island features a three-bed, two-bath home, plus a guesthouse and a helicopter launch pad.
