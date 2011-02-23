You Can Buy These Beautiful Mediterranean Islands For $263 Million

Photo: Courtesy of James List

If you’re in the market for a new vacation home, look no further. Just off the Amalfi Coast of Italy, the islands of Li Galli are on the market for $263 million.Gallo Lungo, Rotonda and Castelletto are the three islands that make up Li Galli. The largest of the three islands includes three villas which combined amount to 32,000 square feet.



The current owner, Italian hotel maven Giovanni Russo, has enjoyed his time on the islands, but wants to spend the rest of his life travelling, according to the Wall Street Journal. The property is offered in full only, the buyer must purchase all three islands.

