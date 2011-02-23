You Can Buy These Beautiful Mediterranean Islands For $263 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of James List

If you’re in the market for a new vacation home, look no further. Just off the Amalfi Coast of Italy, the islands of Li Galli are on the market for $263 million.Gallo Lungo, Rotonda and Castelletto are the three islands that make up Li Galli. The largest of the three islands includes three villas which combined amount to 32,000 square feet.

The current owner, Italian hotel maven Giovanni Russo, has enjoyed his time on the islands, but wants to spend the rest of his life travelling, according to the Wall Street Journal. The property is offered in full only, the buyer must purchase all three islands.

The largest island has three villas

The other two are empty, think of the possibilities

The islands at sunset

The asking price includes two 30-foot boats

Cannot think of a better place to catch some rays

One of the porches of one of the villas

Amazing views in every direction

Another one of the villas

Wow your guests at a dinner party

Views of the coast

Imagine waking up to this every morning

The helipad, so guests can fly in and out easily

One of the 13 bedrooms

The biggest shower you've ever seen

Here's another bedroom

Nice spot for a lunch date

One of the three salt water pools

