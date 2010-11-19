New York Islanders Take Away Media Credentials From Popular Blogger

Photo: AP

The New York Islanders have taken away press credentials from popular blogger Chris Botta. Botta, who writes for Islanders Point Blank and AOL Fanhouse, was one of many to criticise the firing of Islanders coach Scott Gordon on Monday, since most agree that Gordon was not the team’s biggest problem.



In a post on his blog from November 16, Botta wrote, “Today, they merely used a coaching change to change the subject from the bigger picture – how the Islanders are rebuilding, and how the Islanders are run.”

Team spokesman Kimber Auerbach said, “We funded his blog for the first year. When that changed he went from reporting the news to making the news.”

The Islanders had been one of the most accessible teams to bloggers and have had a special media area called the ‘NYI Blog Box’. However, in light of their continued struggles it appears the team is taking measures to eliminate any critical views of the team.

Critical, perhaps, but fair nevertheless. Of course this is the same team that has college students running its radio broadcasts, so maybe this shouldn’t be all that surprising.

