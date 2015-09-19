Hockey prospect gets severe punishment after showing up to training camp late

Emmett Knowlton
Joshua Ho-Sang IslandersBruce Bennett/Getty

The New York Islanders are taking a page out of the Bill Belichick school of discipline. 

Joshua Ho-Sang, one of the Isles’ top prospects, showed up late to the first day of training camp and was promptly sent back down to juniors, Newsday’s Arthur Staple reports.

Staple also noted that the Islanders were planning on having Ho-Sang skate with John Tavares and Anders Lee — two of the team’s best players. 

As my old J.V. soccer coach used to say: “If you’re on time, you’re late!” Better hope Ho-Sang learns this before he gets his next call up!

(h/t SI.)

NOW WATCH: Surprising NFL secrets that even the biggest fans don’t know

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.