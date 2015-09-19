Hockey prospect gets severe punishment after showing up to training camp late

The New York Islanders are taking a page out of the Bill Belichick school of discipline.
Joshua Ho-Sang, one of the Isles’ top prospects, showed up late to the first day of training camp and was promptly sent back down to juniors, Newsday’s Arthur Staple reports.
Joshua Ho-Sang was late for the first day of #Isles training camp. He’s been sent back to Niagara of the OHL. Camp over for him.
— Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) September 18, 2015
Staple also noted that the Islanders were planning on having Ho-Sang skate with John Tavares and Anders Lee — two of the team’s best players.
Ho-Sang was also going to skate this weekend on the right side with Tavares and Lee. Clearly #Isles value him.
— Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) September 18, 2015
As my old J.V. soccer coach used to say: “If you’re on time, you’re late!” Better hope Ho-Sang learns this before he gets his next call up!
(h/t SI.)
