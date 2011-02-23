Now The Islanders Are Charging Media For Bottled Water

Over the last month, the New York Islanders’ on-ice performance has improved by leaps and bounds, however, the organisation is still being run like a second-rate operation.



During Saturday’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings, Nick Nickson, the Kings’ radio play-by-play man, requested a bottle of water to quench his thirst. An Islanders’ employee told Nickson that it would cost him $1, because everything in excess of the $10 press box meal must be paid for.

First off, it’s not the wisest marketing strategy to give an opposing media member a reason to dislike your organisation. But it’s also ridiculous that the Islanders have different economic policies in their press box than the NHL’s 29 other teams.

The list of embarrassing bits of Islanders news this year is lengthy. The team’s radio broadcasts are conducted by college students, its arena was invaded by Quebec fans trying to show Commissioner Gary Bettman how a real fan base supports its team, the Islanders’ play-by-play man was caught on-air wondering if Spring Training had arrived yet because he couldn’t stand watching the team anymore, the team banned a popular blogger for no discernible reason, and Evgeni Nabokov decided he’d rather not play than report to the Islanders after he was claimed on waivers.

Perhaps this latest bit of news should have been expected considering that laundry list of miscues by the team’s front office. The effort of the Islanders players and the passion of its few die hard fans is what’s most impressive here. You have to feel bad for them, it’s not their fault the team is run by amateurs.

