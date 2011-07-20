This Secluded Lighthouse On A Private Island In Sweden Could Be Your Next Vacation Home

Leah Goldman
stockholm lighthouse

Photo: Eklund Stockholm New York

The Dämman Lighthouse, just southeast of Sweden in the Baltic Sea, is on the market for an undisclosed price, according to Curbed.The old lighthouse is currently functioning as a luxury hotel and conference centre, but could easily transform into a very private vacation home.

The 19th century structure was once Sweden’s most expensive lighthouse, and was in operation until 1968. It has been owned by a private investor since 1995.

Talk about privacy

The view of the Baltic Sea from the lighthouse

The island from afar

The house is red with a green roof

The lighthouse tower adds a nice touch

There's a place to dock a boat

Tons of windows in the house for perfect views

A brick path surrounds the house

A view from inside looking out

Bright and open dining room

The interior is very beachy

The outdoor porch area

A view of the top

Want a private island? You're not alone

