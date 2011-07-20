This Secluded Lighthouse On A Private Island In Sweden Could Be Your Next Vacation Home

Photo: Eklund Stockholm New York

The Dämman Lighthouse, just southeast of Sweden in the Baltic Sea, is on the market for an undisclosed price, according to Curbed.The old lighthouse is currently functioning as a luxury hotel and conference centre, but could easily transform into a very private vacation home.



The 19th century structure was once Sweden’s most expensive lighthouse, and was in operation until 1968. It has been owned by a private investor since 1995.

