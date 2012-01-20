Hawaiian Travel Just Got A Lot Easier, Thanks To A New Hub In Maui

Photo: Flickr / Bytemarks

More travellers will say aloha to Hawaii this year. Hawaiian Airlines is planning to open a second hub in Maui’s Kahului Airport.



Nearly 25 more flights will take people around the islands, one-third of which will include nonstop flights from Maui to Hawaii or Kauai for the first time, according to a press release issued by Hawaiian Air.

Nonstop flights are already up for grabs on hawaiianair.com, and they aren’t too pricy either: Roundtrip coach flights between Maui and Kauai range from about $240 to $325.

The new hub will make it easier for state residents to island hop. Direct flights will prevent annoying layovers, and trips to the Big Island, the southernmost of the group, will improve as well.

The new additions will benefit travellers in the domestic U.S., too—good news since tourist spending has increased every month since 2010, and as of November, increased 15.1 per cent in 2011 alone, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Starting in June 2012, Hawaiian Air will introduce nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Maui. For those on the East Coast, direct flights from New York City to Honolulu will commence that month.

